Deadline for linking ration card with Aadhar extended till 30 June 2022

There is good news for ration card beneficiaries now. The government has given the beneficiaries another great opportunity.

The government has extended the last date for linking ration card to Aadhaar. Beneficiaries can now link their ration card with Aadhaar till June 30, 2022. If you still haven't linked your ration card to Aadhaar, do it right away. The Department of Food and Public Distribution has issued a notification in this regard.

Ration card has many benefits

Ration card beneficiaries get low cost ration and many other benefits. The Central Government has launched the 'One Nation One Ration Card' scheme. Millions of people across the country are benefiting from this. There are many benefits to using a ration card. You can avail the benefits of 'One Nation One Ration Card' scheme by linking ration card Aadhar card. With this you can get rations from ration card shops in any state of the country.

Link online ration card with Aadhar card

- First go to the official website uidai.gov.in.

- Now you click on 'Start Now'.

- Here you have to fill in your address.

- Then click on Ration Card Benefit option.

- Now fill in your Aadhar card number, ration card number, e-mail address and mobile number etc.

- After filling it, an OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number.

- After filling OTP here, you will get a message on your screen that the process is complete.

- As soon as all these processes are completed, your Aadhaar will be verified and your Aadhaar card will be linked to your ration card.