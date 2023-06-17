Deadly winds rock Surat; 1 killed, 1 injured

Surat, June 17 Surat in Gujarat is witnessing grave incidents caused by high-speed winds since the last two days, which resulted in the killing a man while a pedestrian has been injured.

The high-speed winds, ranging from 45 kmph to 55 kmph, have uprooted trees, damaged electric poles, with several hoardings collapsing in different parts of the city.

The fire department reported over 25 incidents of tree uprooting and several instances of electric poles getting damaged within the city.

In the Wall City area of Nanavat, a part of a roof of an aging building crumbled and fell on Krunal Jariwala (26), who was standing below. Jariwala, a resident of Wadifalia area, succumbed to his injuries late on Friday at the SMIMER hospital in Surat.

The building was in a poor state, and the high-speed winds caused the roof to collapse onto him.

The second incident involved a 25-year-old man who was injured when an empty 1,000 litre water tank fell from the fourth floor of Surat Municipal Corporation's EWS Awas building at Bhestan on Saturday afternoon.

The incident, captured on CCTV, showed two individuals rushing from a nearby building to assist the man. He was immediately taken to a local hospital with injuries to his head and back. He is reported to be in a stable condition now.

