Death of 15-year-old boy from electrocution: Court awards Rs 5 lakh compensation to his mother

A Delhi court has awarded Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the mother of a 15-year-old boy who was electrocuted in 2010, saying there was negligence on part of BSES Yamuna Power Ltd in maintaining electric wires.

The court was hearing a suit for recovery of Rs 5 lakh by way of compensation and damages forthe death by electrocution against defendants -- BSES Yamuna and Reliance General Insurance Company.

Additional District Judge (ADJ) Kishor Kumar while deciding the suit on January 21 said, "Suit of the plaintiff is decreed for a sum of Rs 5 L, to be recovered from the defendants (BSES Yamuna Power Ltd and Reliance General Insurance Company) with the cost of the suit."

The plaintiff/mother is also awarded interest @ 12% annually on the decretal amount from thedate of filing of the suit till realization of the decretal amount said the ADJ Kishor Kumar of Karkardooma Court of Delhi.

According to the mother of Eknath alias Pappu (15), her son came into contact with the live wire and got electrocuted on Main Loni Road in Jawahar Nagar on September 11, 2010. The snapped electricity wire was lying on the road unattended without caution, she claimed.

He fell down in the water which had logged on the road and died.

The deceased was taken to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital where he was declared brought dead, noted the Court.

The suit further stated that an FIR was registered at Karawal Nagar, Police Station.

A post-mortem was conducted on September 12, 2010, wherein the cause of death was "shock as a result of ante-mortem electrocution".

The live wire had been left unattended by the defendant due to which the deceased died.The death had taken place due to the lapses, and carelessness on the part of the defendant, the court said.

( With inputs from ANI )

