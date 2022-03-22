Death of two sanitation workers: Prima facie, seems to be case of murder, says DCP Amrutha Guguloth

Giving a new twist to the death of two sanitation workers in a drain opposite India International Centre, Lodhi State, Delhi, Amrutha Guguloth, Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi, said that prima facie, it appears to be a case of murder. She further said that an FIR is being registered and further investigation is on.

"Two bodies were found in the drain opposite India International Centre, Lodhi State, Delhi. Prima facie, it appears to be a murder. FIR is being registered and further investigation is in the process," DCP New Delhi Amrutha Guguloth said.

Earlier, Delhi Fire Service had reported death of two sanitation workers by drowning while cleaning a sewer in the Lodhi Colony in New Delhi.

( With inputs from ANI )

