Debasis Chakraborty appointed as new Inspector in Charge of Rampurhat PS

A week after the Birbhum violence, West Bengal Police on Saturday appointed Debasis Chakraborty as the new Inspector in Charge of Rampurhat Police Station.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) and Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Law and Order West Bengal in an order letter to the Director of Directorate of Economic Offences, West Bengal said, "The transfer of Inspector of Police has been ordered in the interest if public service by the Competent Authority. He should move immediately."

As many as eight people were killed in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on March 22 after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh.

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case.

The High Court sought a report that is to be submitted by April 7. The case was being investigated by an SIT formed by the West Bengal government.

Director-General of Police (DGP) West Bengal, Manoj Malviya had informed that 11 arrests have been made in the case so far.

Also, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had sought a detailed report from the West Bengal government over the arson incident.

The move came after a nine-member delegation of BJP MPs from West Bengal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought his intervention and action against the perpetrators involved in the crime.

( With inputs from ANI )

