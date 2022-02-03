Decision of state on whether school required to take consent of parents: Central Government

Schools and colleges have been reopened in several states in view of declining coronavirus cases in the country. Against this background, the Central Government has issued instructions to the states. Does it require parental consent for students to attend classes? The central government has given permission to the states to decide this. Against the backdrop of the third wave of corona, the Union Ministry of Education has issued revised guidelines for reopening schools and colleges in various parts of the country.

“State and UT governments may decide at their level whether their schools are required to take the consent of the parents of the students attending the physical classes,” they said.

States and Union territories have been asked to add these modified guidelines in the existing school standard operating procedures (SoPs) for the reopening of schools issued by the Union health ministry in October 2020 and then in February last year.