Decomposed body found in train toilet in UP

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 1 A highly decomposed body of an unidentified man was recovered from a locked toilet of the Amritsar-bound Janseva Express at Roza station in Shahjahanpur district.

The body is of a man, apparently in his thirties.

Sub-inspector Karunesh Chandra Shukla of the government railway police (GRP), said that the body had apparently travelled undetected for about 900 km from Bihar's Banmankhi junction to Shahjahanpur.

It was only when some passengers of the general train compartment started complaining of foul smell coming from the washroom.

The rail staff broke open the washroom door and found the bloated body. The train left for Amritsar after a five-hour halt.

"The man was wearing a green shirt and a pair of blue trousers. We did not find any ID card on him. Information has been shared with other GRP stations. The door was locked from inside and it seems there was no foul play. Autopsy report suggests that the man may have died before the train started from Banmankhi. Staff who had washed the train there should have been more alert," the GRP official said.

Dr Sanjay Rai of the railway hospital said that the body was at least three days old and had started to decompose.

"The man died after he slipped into a possible coma and there were no physical injuries found on him," Rai added.

