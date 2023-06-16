Deepotsav 2023 in Ayodhya will be the grandest ever

Lucknow, June 16 The Deepotsav celebration in Ayodhya this year will be the grandest ever with a target to light 21 lakh earthen diyas.

This year's Deepotsav comes just before Ram Lalla is enthroned at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that this Deepotsav would set a new record as last year 15.76 lakh diyas illuminated Ayodhya.

According to a state government spokesman, "this year 21 lakh diyas (earthen lamps) will be lit. Each ghat, mutt, temple, Surya Kund, Bharat Kund and every house will be lit up with diyas".

The Yogi Adityanath government has been organising Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya on the eve of Diwali every year since it came to power in March 2017.

Stressing on Ayodhya's importance for his government, the Chief Minister said: "At present, projects of around Rs 32,000 crore are underway in Ayodhya. In no city across the country are projects in such a large number underway."

He added that the entire world would be attracted to Ayodhya when Prime Minister Narendra Modi enthrones Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of Ram Temple after 500 years.

The Chief Minister listed the ongoing development projects in Ayodhya. He mentioned upcoming international airport, railway station and other projects.

