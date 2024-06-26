Defeating them in every election only way to condemn those who imposed Emergency: Ram Naik

Mumbai, June 26 Former Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik on Tuesday claimed that the behaviour of those who imposed the Emergency across the country on June 25, 1975, has not changed even today and hence, defeating them in every election is the only way to condemn their actions.

He was speaking at a seminar titled 'Emergency Aur Loktantra Ki Hatya - Ek Kaala Adhyaya' to mark the 50th anniversary of the imposition of 'Emergency'.

Citing several instances, Ram Naik and another speaker Nafisa Hussain narrated the atrocities committed on the people during the Emergency.

Mumbai BJP President MLA Ashish Shelar said those who trampled the values of the Constitution, are showing us the copy of the Constitution.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in a post on social media platform X said: "Reflecting on the 1975 Emergency, let's follow the values of the Constitution for upholding our democracy!"

