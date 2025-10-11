Defence forces followed 'Dharamyudh' principle during 'Operation Sindoor', says Army chief in Chail

Chail (Himachal Pradesh), Oct 11 Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday said the Indian Defence forces followed the principle of 'Dharamyudh' during 'Operation Sindoor'.

Speaking as the chief guest at the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Military School (RMS) in this Himachal Pradesh hill resort, he said, "Our forces hit only the terrorist hideouts and refrained from hitting civilian and military targets.”

Lauding the contributions of the oldest of the five Rashtriya Military Schools, which come under the direct control of the Defence Ministry, the Army chief said the school has produced several outstanding Defence officers and its alumni have carved out a name for themselves in diverse fields.

He expressed hope that the cadets from the schools would attain great heights and urged them to uphold the school’s values and carry forward its proud legacy with renewed zeal and responsibility.

The event commenced with the inauguration of the Centenary Gate at the historic Cricket Stadium in Chail, also the highest cricket ground of the world, a symbolic tribute to the school’s enduring legacy of honour, tradition, and service to the nation.

Principal Vimal Kumar Gangwal Jain expressed gratitude to the chief guest and other distinguished dignitaries for their presence at the historic centenary celebrations.

It was followed by presentation of the annual report, highlighting the school’s academic excellence, co-curricular achievements, sports accomplishments, and major milestones attained during the centenary year.

His address also reflected upon RMS Chail’s remarkable century-long journey of shaping young cadets into disciplined leaders and responsible citizens.

On the occasion, General Dwivedi released a special cover commemorating 100 years of RMS Chail, followed by the unveiling of the first edition of the Centennial Chronicle.

The ceremony also featured a prize distribution, honouring excellence and achievement among the cadets.

Nikhil Pratap Singh of Class XII was declared the best senior cadet, while Aryan Singh of Class IX was adjudged the best junior cadet and Aradhya of Class VIII was recognised as the best girl cadet. Mithila House was awarded the best junior house and Ujjain House was declared the best senior house, acknowledging their collective spirit, leadership, and contribution to school life.

As a token of appreciation, the Principal presented a memento to the chief guest, commemorating his presence on this historic occasion.

General Dwivedi presented a special Centenary Trophy to the school, in recognition of its 100 years of excellence, service and nation-building. Demonstrating the school’s enduring commitment to sustainability, a plantation drive of 100 saplings was led by the chief guest under the theme 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', marking a green tribute to 100 years of service and sacrifice.

The grand centenary celebration was attended by distinguished dignitaries including Lt Gen M.K. Katiyar, the Army Commander, Maj Gen Prince Duggal, Maj Gen V.K. Bhat, AVM Gurcharan Singh Bhogal, seniormost Georgian; and Manmohan Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Solan.

