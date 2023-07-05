Defence Min Rajnath Singh to preside over 'Chintan Shivir' in Capital on July 6

New Delhi [India], July 5 : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will preside over a day-long 'Chintan Shivir' of the Ministry of Defence (MoD) in the national capital on Thursday.

Last month, the Department of Defence (DoD), Department of Defence Production (DDP), Department of Military Affairs (DMA), Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (DESW) and Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) organised separate brainstorming sessions, holding discussions on critical issues and ways to enhance their productivity.

The departments had identified an array of themes, on which eminent subject matter experts addressed the officers and shared their insights.

The Defence Minister will review the takeaways of the brainstorming sessions and discuss ways to implement the recommendations borne out of these deliberations.

Minister of State (Defence) Ajay Bhatt, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and other senior civil and military officials of MoD will also attend the day-long meeting.

