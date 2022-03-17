Defence Minister inaugurates Flight Control System Integration complex constructed by DRDO in record 45 days

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday inaugurated a seven-storey building constructed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in record 45 days in Bengaluru, and said that earlier, Ministers could only lay the foundation stone for the projects, but could never get the opportunity to inaugurate it.

"There was a time when the minister who lay the foundation of a building could never inaugurate it because it was not possible, but today it is possible," Singh said.

DRDO has built a seven-storey Flight Control System Integration complex in record 45 days which would be used as the Research and Development facility for the indigenous development of fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and DRDO Chief G Satheesh Reddy were also present at the inauguration.

Singh said it is a unique project not just in the country but in the entire world and is an embodiment of the new energy of New India.

"This energy is of technology, commitment, institutional collaboration among public sector, private sector and academia and above all of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said, exuding confidence that the facility will go a long way in bolstering national security.

"The complex will also provide simulator training to the pilots of combat aircraft. Rajnath Singh described it as one of the most important components of the complex. The simulators provide an opportunity to learn by making mistakes without the possibility of any kinds of losses," he stated.

During the interaction session with DRDO office bearers, he expressed hope that although the mandate of DRDO is to develop futuristic technologies, its spin-off benefits will be available to the civilian sector as well.

"Our traditional construction industry is generally considered to be labour intensive, high risk and low on productivity. But, the way DRDO has constructed the FCS complex through hybrid technology, our infrastructure projects will be completed in a low cost and time-bound manner in the times to come," he said.

Rajnath Singh called upon DRDO to continue exploring new possibilities in construction technology and contribute to nation-building through new innovations.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Karnataka Bommai said that this building is an example of teamwork.

"Even in our government 45 days is a tender period but here the six-floor building has been constructed in 45 days," he said.

"He appreciated the efforts and initiatives taken by Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh is a man of principle. What he stands by, he achieves," Bommai added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor