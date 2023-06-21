Dehradun-bound IndiGo flight returns to Delhi after technical snag

New Delhi, June 21 A Dehradun-bound IndiGo flight returned to Delhi after taking off from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here on Wednesday following a technical issue, the airline said in a statement.

Sharing the details, a senior police official said that the flight had landed safely and it was due to some technical issues that the aircraft had to come back.

"IndiGo flight 6E 2134 from Delhi to Dehradun returned to its origin due to a technical issue. The pilot informed the ATC as per procedure and requested a priority landing. The aircraft landed safely at Delhi and will be back in operations after necessary maintenance," an IndiGo spokesperson said in a statement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor