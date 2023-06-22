Dehradun-bound IndiGo flight returns to its origin at Delhi airport due to technical issue

New Delhi [India], June 22 : A Dehradun-bound IndiGo flight on Wednesday returned to its origin at Delhi airport due to a technical issue.

An official statement released by IndiGo stated that the pilot informed the ATC as per procedure and requested a priority landing.

"IndiGo flight 6E 2134 from Delhi to Dehradun returned to its origin due to a technical issue. The pilot informed the ATC as per procedure and requested a priority landing. The aircraft landed safely in Delhi and will be back in operation after necessary maintenance. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers," the airline said in a statement.

Earlier on June 15, an IndiGo aircraft was grounded after encountering a tail strike during its landing at Ahmedabad Airport.

"IndiGo flight 6E6595 operating from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad experienced a tail strike while landing in Ahmedabad. The aircraft was declared grounded at Ahmedabad airport for necessary assessment and repairs. The incident is under investigation by relevant authorities," the airline stated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor