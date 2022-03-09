Delay in NEET SS counselling 2021 will impact quality patientcare services: FORDA tells Mansukh Mandaviya

The delay in NEET Super-Speciality Counselling 2021 and subsequent admission of candidates will impact the delivery of quality patient care services, the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) said.

In a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday, the doctors' association has urged to expedite the process of the counselling and admission of students by taking appropriate measures to address the issue at the earliest.

NEET Super-Speciality Counselling 2021 was earlier scheduled to be held in July 2021 and the academic session was slated to commence in August last year. The exam was conducted in January this year, but the counselling process is yet to commence due to ongoing hearing in the Supreme Court in a matter pertaining to reservation for in-service candidates of Tamil Nadu.

FORDA, in its letter, highlighted that the admission for the current academic year has been delayed by seven months, adding that "with further postponement of court hearing, there seems to be no respite for the candidates yet".

"During multiple waves of COVID-19 pandemic, similar to Broad Speciality candidates, the training of current batches of Super-Speciality candidates had also suffered and now due to non-admission of fresh batch, they are even over-worked and exhausted. Any further delay in NEET-SS Counselling 2021 and subsequent admission of candidates will ultimately impact the delivery of quality patientcare services," the letter read.

"Under the above-mentioned circumstances, we would hereby request you to kindly take note of the issue and to take necessary measures for addressing the same at the earliest," it added.

( With inputs from ANI )

