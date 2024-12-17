Delhi: 15 Fire Tenders at Spot After Massive Blaze Erupts at Plastic Factory in Bawana Industrial Area (Watch Video)

Published: December 17, 2024 08:41 AM

A massive fire broke out at a plastic factory in Bawana Industrial Area in Delhi's sector-1 N-63 Bawana Industrial Area ...

A massive fire broke out at a plastic factory in Bawana Industrial Area in Delhi's sector-1 N-63 Bawana Industrial Area on Tuesday morning, December 17. Around 15 fire brigades and local police rushed to the spot after receiving the information.

"We received a call at 6.19 am and 15 fire tenders were pressed into service," the official of Delhi Fire Service said.

Fire in Bawana Industrial Area

  

According to the initial report, the blaze is under control, and no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident. A video shared by news agency ANI shows a huge pamphlet of smoke coming out from a building due to a fire.

