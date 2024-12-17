Delhi: 15 Fire Tenders at Spot After Massive Blaze Erupts at Plastic Factory in Bawana Industrial Area (Watch Video)
Published: December 17, 2024 08:41 AM
A massive fire broke out at a plastic factory in Bawana Industrial Area in Delhi's sector-1 N-63 Bawana Industrial Area on Tuesday morning, December 17. Around 15 fire brigades and local police rushed to the spot after receiving the information.
"We received a call at 6.19 am and 15 fire tenders were pressed into service," the official of Delhi Fire Service said.
Fire in Bawana Industrial Area
#WATCH | Delhi: A massive fire broke out in a factory at N-63 Sector-1 Bawana Industrial Area earlier this morning. 15 fire tenders rushed to the spot. No injuries or casualties reported. Fire is under control. Details awaited.— ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2024
(Video: Delhi Fire Services) pic.twitter.com/9WuQD4pYqg
According to the initial report, the blaze is under control, and no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident. A video shared by news agency ANI shows a huge pamphlet of smoke coming out from a building due to a fire.