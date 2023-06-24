Delhi: 19 tortoises, 40 parrots recovered in raid on pet shop

New Delhi [India], June 24 : The Delhi Police has recovered 19 special species of tortoises and 40 special species of parrots in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area, officials said on Saturday.

As per the official, the police conducted a raid at a pet shop and recovered the special species of animals.

"However, the shopkeeper managed to flee from the spot," the police official said.

The police received information regarding the sale of banned special species of tortoise and parrots in the Shastri Park area on Friday wherein the complainant, Gaurav Gupta, an Animal Welfare Officer with the PFA Organization, said that he had observed the illegal sale of banned species of tortoise and parrots in a bird shop located near Buland Masjid.

The police also said that a case under sections 9/39/49A/50/51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, 11(1)(I) the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 and 429 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Shastri Park police station.

Further investigation is going and a manhunt has been initiated to nab the accused, the police said.

