Delhi: Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy meets Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the national capital on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and briefed him about various issues including the Polavaram project and rationality in the selection of eligible under the National Food Security Act and arrears to the state from Telangana, etc.

According to an official statement, among the development works discussed, the Polavaram project took the spotlight. Reddy placed before the PM the revised estimates for the Polavaram project. He stated that the Technical Advisory Committee held on February 11, 2019, revised the estimates of the Polavaram project to Rs 55, 548.87 crores.

"The state would require another Rs 31,118 crore to complete the project. Rs 8,590 crore would be spent on construction and Rs 22,598 crore for land acquisition and rehabilitation.," said CM Reddy.

The Chief Minister said the state government has lost revenue due to bifurcation and the COVID-19 pandemic and urged the Prime Minister to relax the credit limit of the state.

The Chief Minister said an amount of Rs 6,455.76 crores are receivable by Andhra Pradesh Generation Corporation Limited (APGENCO) from the Telangana State Distribution Utilities and Telangana DISCOMs and requested the Prime Minister to direct the concerned authorities to settle these dues at the earliest so that the State power sector will be financially strengthened.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor