Delhi AQI remains 'very poor', min temp dips to 12.3 degrees

New Delhi, Dec 2 The air quality in the national capital continued to remain under the 'very poor' category on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the minimum temperature in the national Capital dipped to 12.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below the seasonal average.

According to the weather department, the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 25 degrees while there will be shallow fog.

This morning at 10 a.m., the air quality at Anand Vihar entered the 'very poor' category with PM 2.5 at 347 and PM 10 at 241, in the 'poor' category, while the CO reached 55, while NO2 was at 81 or 'satisfactory', as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Bawana station recorded PM 2.5 at 328, in the 'very poor' category while the PM 10 reached 177, in the 'moderate' category, while the CO reached 76, or 'satisfactory' levels.

The AQI monitoring station at Dwarka Sector 8 recorded PM 2.5 at 339, in the 'very poor category' while PM 10 was at 183 or 'moderate' while the CO was at 75, in 'satisfactory' levels.

The AQI at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport station was in the 'very poor' category with PM 2.5 at 318 and PM 10 at 159, in the 'moderate' category, while the CO was at 101, in the 'moderate' level.

The PM 2.5 at Okhla Phase-II was recorded at 396 and PM 10 at 329, both in the 'very poor' category while CO reached 68, under the 'moderate' category.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor