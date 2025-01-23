Delhi Assembly Election 2025: Ramesh Bidhuri files Complaint Against Atishi Over Alleged Misleading Claims

BJP candidate from Kalkaji Assembly seat, Ramesh Bidhuri on Thursday filed a complaint against Delhi Chief Minister and AAP candidate Atishi for allegedly filing false complaints and exerting undue pressure on the administration.

In his letter to the Returning Officer of the Kalkaji Seat, Bidhuri claimed that Atishi has hired paid workers from other assembly constituencies for campaigning.

"The said workers are creating a public nuisance. They misbehave with my party workers. Apprehending her defeat, Atishi, to exert pressure upon the administration and to threaten my workers of false prosecution, has started levelling baseless and false complaints," he said.

"The allegations levelled are not corroborated by any audio-video recordings or oral testimony of any independent witness. Recently, she filed a false and frivolous complaint against my supporter, Manish Bidhuri. Atishi also got a forged video circulated to tarnish my image and influence the elections regarding which I have already referred a complaint with the Kalkaji police station," the BJP leader added.

Ramesh Bidhuri also mentioned that the filing of false complaints by Atishi to exert pressure upon the officials and to disturb the peaceful environment violates the provisions of BNS, 2024. "Therefore, I request your good self to instruct SHO Govindpuri and SHO Kalkaji to take action under the law against such people who are levelling false allegations with public authorities," Bidhuri said.

On Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of creating an atmosphere of "terror" in the Kalkaji assembly constituency, levelling serious allegations of "hooliganism" and use of "profanity" against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers by Ramesh Bidhuri and his associates. Launching a scathing attack on BJP candidate Bidhuri and demanding action from the Election Commission of India (ECI) on the matter, Atishi said that he and his workers were indulging in hooliganism.

"Ramesh Bidhuri and his workers are not contesting elections, they are doing hooliganism. We demand from the Election Commission that action should be taken in this matter," Atishi said in a press conference.

The national capital will go to the polls on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8. A three-way contest is on the cards in Delhi between the ruling AAP, BJP, and Congress. Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat.