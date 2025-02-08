Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: AAP Leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Atishi Trail in Early Trends

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Vote counting for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 is currently underway. Early trends indicate that three prominent leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)—Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Atishi—are trailing in their respective constituencies. Kejriwal is contesting from New Delhi, Sisodia from Jangpura, and Atishi from Kalkaji.

All eyes are on the Delhi Assembly results as multiple exit polls have predicted an edge for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the ruling AAP.

The AAP has been in power in Delhi since 2015. AAP first rose to prominence in the 2015 Delhi Assembly polls, defeating both the BJP and Congress, and winning 67 out of 70 seats. The party retained power in 2020 with 62 seats, maintaining its dominance over the opposition BJP and Congress. A victory for AAP in these elections would further solidify Kejriwal’s leadership in Delhi and boost his national political standing. However, if BJP wins the polls, it would mark the party’s return to power in Delhi after 27 years. A BJP victory would also break the decade-long hold AAP and Kejriwal have maintained in the capital. The Congress, which governed Delhi for 15 consecutive years until 2013, is hoping for a revival after failing to win any seats in the past two elections.

Tight Security in Place for Counting

Delhi Police have deployed 10,000 personnel, including two paramilitary companies per counting centre, to secure the 19 counting centres. Special Commissioner Devesh Chandra Srivastava stated only authorised personnel would be allowed inside, with mobile phones prohibited. Metal detectors, hand-held scanners, and X-ray machines have been set up at all centres, with anti-sabotage checks completed. Each site will have an additional Deputy Commissioner of Police overseeing law and order.

Police are coordinating with returning officers and political parties to maintain peace. PCR vans and traffic police will ensure smooth vehicular movement during the counting process.

Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer Alice Vaz announced the deployment of 5,000 personnel, including counting supervisors and assistants. Five Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) will be randomly selected per constituency to ensure transparency in the counting process.