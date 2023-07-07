Delhi BJP chief pays tribute to Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee on his 122nd birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], July 7 : On the 122nd birth anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee, the party's Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva paid glowing tributes to the ideologue and the founder of the BJP, formerly the Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

Speaking at an event to commemorate the birth anniversary of the saffron ideologue, Sachdeva said, "We are celebrating the 122nd birth anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee. Under the leadership of PM Modi, we are moving towards the 'Amrit Kaal' with the same ideology as espoused and propagated by Dr. Mukherjee. All the workers are here to pay their respects and follow in his footsteps. In line with the ideology and principles that he held very dear during his lifetime, we will keep working for the people."

Founded in 1951, the Bharatiya Jana Sangh was the parent organisation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

According to the BJP's official website, on the issue of the Delhi pact with Likayat Ali Khan, Mookerjee resigned from the Cabinet on April 6, 1950.

Later on October 21, 1951, Mookerjee founded Bharatiya Jana Sangh in Delhi and became its first president.

Mookerjee went to visit Kashmir in 1953 and was arrested on May 11. He died as "detenu" on June 23, 1953.

