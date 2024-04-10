Delhi BJP leaders stage protest, seek CM Kejriwal’s resignation

New Delhi, April 10 Delhi BJP leaders and workers led by the party's state chief Virendra Sachdeva on Wednesday protested at Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Marg in the national capital demanding the resignation of incarcerated Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Carrying placards, the party leaders and workers, including the city’s Lok Sabha candidates, raised slogans against the AAP-led Delhi government.

Following the protest by Delhi BJP workers, the traffic cops also issued an advisory advising commuters to avoid certain routes and plan journeys accordingly.

“In view of the protest at DDU Marg, New Delhi on 10.04.2024, Traffic will remain heavy at IP Marg, Vikas Marg, Minto Road and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg. DDU Marg may remain closed for traffic movement from 11 AM to 2 PM. Kindly avoid these roads and plan your journey accordingly,” traffic police said in a tweet.

CM Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in the alleged excise scam. Since March 21, he has remained in custody, initially under the ED's jurisdiction and subsequently in Tihar Jail.

