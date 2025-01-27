Delhi BJP Protests Outside Arvind Kejriwal’s Residence Over Ambedkar Statue Vandalism in Amritsar (Watch Video)

Delhi BJP leaders and workers staged a protest outside the residence of AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, condemning the vandalism of Dr. BR Ambedkar's statue in Amritsar.

On Sunday, January 26, miscreants attempted to vandalize the statue of Dr. BR Ambedkar in Amritsar's Town Hall area. The incident occurred on the same day the nation celebrated its 76th Republic Day.

Watch:

VIDEO | Delhi BJP leaders and workers stage protest outside AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's residence over vandalisation of BR Ambedkar's statue in Amritsar. pic.twitter.com/JGhDO4x7ea — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 27, 2025

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday strongly condemned the attempted vandalism of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's statue in Amritsar and assured strict action against the culprits. The incident took place on Sunday, with police detaining a man from Moga district who allegedly tried to damage the statue at the Town Hall on Heritage Street, near the path leading to the Golden Temple.

