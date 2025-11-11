Delhi blast: Security tightened across TN; Chennai Airport on high alert

Chennai, Nov 11 In the wake of the deadly car explosion near the historic Red Fort in Delhi, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has directed all major cities across India to intensify security measures. Acting swiftly on the directive, Tamil Nadu Police have stepped up surveillance and vehicle checks across the state, including at key public locations in Chennai.

Security has been placed on the highest alert at Chennai International Airport, where the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has enhanced screening and tightened access control.

The Meenambakkam and Airport police have intensified monitoring at all entry and exit points. Vehicles entering the airport premises are being thoroughly checked, and only after complete verification are they being allowed to proceed.

The GST Road leading to Meenambakkam has been brought under strict police watch, with officers maintaining round-the-clock vigilance. According to airport authorities, all luggage and belongings of passengers are being meticulously screened to prevent any untoward incidents.

“Passengers are requested to cooperate with the additional security measures to ensure smooth operations,” officials said, adding that the airport is currently under the “highest level of security preparedness.”

In Chennai city, under the instructions of Police Commissioner Arun, additional patrol teams have been deployed at key intersections and crowded public areas.

Police presence has been strengthened at shopping malls, theatres, religious places, and other high-footfall zones. Surveillance cameras and patrol vehicles are being used extensively to monitor public movement and detect suspicious activity.

Temporary check posts have been set up at important junctions across the city. Police have been conducting random vehicle checks and questioning suspicious individuals. Once verified, they have been allowed to proceed after a detailed inspection.

Meanwhile, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) have ramped up security at major railway stations, including Chennai Central and Egmore.

Passenger baggage and station premises are being checked thoroughly as part of the coordinated security exercise. The comprehensive security overhaul follows the Home Ministry’s nationwide advisory calling for maximum vigilance to prevent any further security threats in the aftermath of the Delhi blast.

