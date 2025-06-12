Delhi boils under heatwave, red alert issued

New Delhi, June 12 Delhi will continue to sizzle under a scorching heatwave on Thursday as the mercury is expected to remain dangerously high, prompting the issuance of a red alert across the national capital, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD said that temperatures ranged from 40.9 to 45 degrees Celsius across various weather stations on Wednesday, while the heat index -- a measure of how hot it feels when humidity is taken into account -- reached an alarming 51.9 degrees Celsius.

At 5:30 p.m., Ayanagar was the hottest location in the city, recording a blistering 45 degrees Celsius.

Other parts of the capital were not far behind: Ridge 43.6 degrees Celsius, Palam logged 44.5 degrees Celsius, Pitampura 43.5 degrees Celsius, Safdarjung -- Delhi's base weather station -- 43.3 degrees Celsius, and Lodhi Road 43.4 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Mayur Vihar reported a relatively lower yet severe 40.9 degrees Celsius.

The soaring temperatures are forecast to persist until the end of the day, with a gradual decrease expected from Friday, June 13, onward.

The IMD bulletin observed that these temperatures are three to four degrees Celsius higher than usual, contributing to ongoing heatwave conditions expected to persist until Thursday.

The red alert, the highest warning level issued by the IMD, advises residents to take action by staying hydrated, avoiding direct sun exposure, and limiting outdoor activities, especially during peak afternoon hours.

Looking ahead to Thursday, the weather department has predicted maximum temperatures between 43 and 45 degrees Celsius.

Gusty winds with speeds of 40 to 60 kmph are likely, accompanied by a possibility of very light to light rain or thunderstorms in the evening or night.

Relief is expected from June 13, when the severity of the heatwave is anticipated to ease, prompting the IMD to downgrade the warning to an orange alert.

Between June 14 and 17, Delhi may see a notable dip in temperatures, ranging from 37 to 42 degrees Celsius.

The drop will likely be accompanied by light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds, which could alleviate the ongoing heat stress to some extent.

