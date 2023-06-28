Delhi: Books torched, car damaged as two groups engage in a scuffle

Delhi [India], June 28 : Books were burnt and a car was damaged as two groups engaged in a heated argument with each other at Delhi's Vivek Vihar area, police said.

DCP Shahdara Rohit Meena said that they received a call from the police control room at around 2:30 pm on Tuesday afternoon. They got reports that a car was vandalised and a few books were burnt in the Vivek Vihar area.

"A PCR call was received around 2:30 pm that a car was vandalised and a few books were burnt in the Vivek Vihar area. A police team was immediately rushed to the spot," the DCP said.

"Forensic team was called. Evidence was collected. On questioning some people we got to know that some books were being distributed by a group of people. Another group did not agree with their logic. Hence they got into a fight which led to the burning of books and the car being damaged," he said.

The DCP stated that a case has been registered and legal action has been initiated.

One of the locals who was a witness to the incident some people aged 15-16 came from behind. They torched the books and vandalised the car.

"Some people came from behind. Some were on bikes, while some were in e-rickshaw. They had a heated argument which led to the fight," he said.

