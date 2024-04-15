Delhi-Bound IndiGo Flight Diverted to Chandigarh Due to Bad Weather; Passenger Recount 'Harrowing Experience'

An IndiGo flight operating between Ayodhya and Delhi was diverted to Chandigarh on April 13 due to bad weather in Delhi. According to the airline spokesperson, the captain of flight 6E 2702 executed a go-around, which is in line with the standard operating procedure.

The airline company further said the procedure is an 'absolutely safe maneuver.' "The aircraft had sufficient fuel at all times to divert to an alternate airport, as per regulations," the IndiGo spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, a passenger on board revealed the flight experience in a tweet. The IndiGo said it finally landed in Chandigarh with little fuel left, and he questioned if the airline followed all the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Flight 6E 2702 departed from Ayodhya at 3.25 pm and was scheduled to land in Delhi at 4.30 pm. Delhi Police Deputy Commissioner (Crime) Satish Kumar, who was one of the passengers, posted on X about the “harrowing experience.” He said the pilot informed passengers of bad weather conditions upon nearing the destination around 4.15 pm and assured them that the aircraft had 45 minutes of holding fuel, a standard safety measure pilots follow.

Recounting his experience, a passenger posted on microblogging site X (formerly known as Twitter) said, “Had a harrowing experience yesterday with @IndiGo6E Flight No. 6E2702 from Ayodhya to Delhi. Scheduled departure time 3:25 p.m. and scheduled arrival time 4:30 pm. Around 4:15 pm the pilot announced that there’s bad weather at the Delhi Airport and assured that the plane has 45 minutes of Holding Fuel. The pilot attempted landing twice, couldn’t due to bad weather and still wasted lot of time deciding the next course of action.”