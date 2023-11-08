Delhi: CBI apprehends MCD Inspector while accepting bribe

New Delhi, Nov 8 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday apprehended an Inspector of Municipal Corporation of Delhi posted at Rohini while accepting a bribe from a man, an official said.

An official said that a case has been registered on a complaint against an Inspector of MCD, Rohini, Delhi on the allegations of demanding bribe.

“It was alleged that the accused demanded bribe/undue advantage of Rs 30,000 to 40,000/- from the complainant for issuance of licence to establish bar/ restaurant in Rohini, New Delhi and also not to issue challan or seal his bar/restaurant and not to hinder the renewal of licence,” said the official.

A CBI team laid a trap and apprehended the accused red handed while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 30,000 from the Complainant.

“Searches are being conducted at the premises of the accused identified as Sunil Tondwal,” the official added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor