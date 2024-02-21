Delhi Chalo March: Ready To Discuss All Issues, Says Union Agriculture Minister Invites Farmers for 5th Round of Talks

Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda, on Wednesday, February 21, invited protesting farmers for the fifth round of talks following their latest call for the Delhi Chalo March. He promised that the government is ready to discuss problems relating to various issues that are provoking farmers to protest.

Arjun Munda tweeted, "After the fourth round, the government is ready to discuss all the issues, including MSP demand, crop diversification, stubble issue, and FIRs in the fifth round. I again invite the farmer leaders for discussion. It is important for us to maintain peace."

Meanwhile, police fired tear gas shells again at protesting farmers at the Shambhu border between Haryana and Punjab while they marched towards Delhi on Wednesday, February 21. The protesting farmers were seen attempting to break the multi-layered barricades.

On Monday evening, farmer leaders snubbed the government's offer to buy maize, cotton, and three types of pulses - toor, urad, and masoor - at the old MSP. They said it did not make sense as it applied to only a few crops and ignored those growing the other 18.