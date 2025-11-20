Delhi: Chanakyapuri School Receives Bomb Threat Email, Police Tighten Security (Watch Video)

A bomb threat email was received on Thursday, November 20, morning at Sanskriti School in the Chanakyapuri area, prompting an immediate response from Delhi Police. Officers quickly reached the school and conducted a thorough search of the premises to ensure the safety of students and staff. The authorities carefully inspected classrooms, corridors, and surrounding areas, leaving no section unchecked. After completing the search operation, the police confirmed that nothing suspicious was found on the school grounds. Personnel remained present at the site to maintain security and reassure everyone.

On Tuesday morning, November 18, two CRPF schools and multiple courts in Delhi received bomb threat emails, prompting immediate response from police, bomb detection squads, and canine units. The schools, located in Prashant Vihar and Dwarka, reported receiving threats around 9 am, according to Delhi Fire Services.

Among the court complexes targeted were Saket District Court and Patiala House Court, which also received threat emails. Security personnel promptly evacuated these buildings and carried out comprehensive searches. Authorities confirmed that students and staff were safely moved to secure locations while bomb disposal teams conducted thorough inspections. Delhi Police are currently investigating the origin of the threats.