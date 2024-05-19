Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Accuses BJP, Says They Have Launched 'Operation Jhadu' to Crush AAP

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi's Chief Minister, criticized the BJP on Sunday, saying they're trying to crush his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with what he called 'Operation Jhaddu'. He claimed that BJP wants to arrest key AAP leaders and freeze the party's bank accounts. This comes after Kejriwal's former aide, Bibhav Kumar, was arrested for allegedly assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal.

Kejriwal also accused the BJP of planning to freeze AAP's bank accounts after the 2024 elections. He said that even though no evidence of wrongdoing has been found, BJP is using false cases to arrest AAP members.

Meanwhile, Bibhav Kumar was taken into police custody for five days over the assault case. Earlier, Kumar had reached out to the police, offering to cooperate in the investigation and also lodging a complaint against Maliwal, claiming she had barged into Kejriwal's home and verbally abused him.

The situation escalated when Maliwal accused Kumar of physically assaulting her. The Delhi Police detained several AAP workers during a protest march to the BJP headquarters in Delhi.

