Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Holds First Roadshow in Mehrauli a Day After Being Released from Tihar Jail (Watch Video)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, alongside Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, conducted a roadshow in Mehrauli to support AAP's South Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Sahiram Pahalwan. This roadshow marked Kejriwal's first road show after being granted interim bail by the Supreme Court until June 1 in a money laundering case related to the purported Delhi excise policy scam.

#WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann conducts a roadshow in Mehrauli, in support of AAP South Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Sahiram Pahalwan.



Delhi to vote on all 7 Parliamentary seats on 25th May.



#LokSabhaElection2024pic.twitter.com/NqsOsg2C1K — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2024

AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj commented on the event, stating, "Today is the first roadshow of Arvind Kejriwal after coming back from jail... People are coming out in mass to support him and to give their love to him," as reported by ANI.

#WATCH | Delhi Minister & AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj says, "Today is the first roadshow of Arvind Kejriwal after coming back from jail... People are coming out in mass to support him and to give their love to him..." pic.twitter.com/wSFHsDkr9S — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2024

This roadshow holds significance as it signifies Kejriwal's return to public engagement following his release from Tihar Jail on Friday. Arriving at his Civil Lines residence around 8:20 pm post-release, Kejriwal promptly announced his participation in the roadshow planned in South Delhi.

AAP has put forward Sahi Ram Pahalwan as its candidate for the South Delhi parliamentary constituency. Under a seat-sharing agreement between the Congress and AAP, the former has nominated candidates for three Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, while the latter is contesting from the remaining four.