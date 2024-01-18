Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Skips Fourth ED Summons in Excise Policy Case

On Thursday Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal skipped the fourth Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons in the excise policy case.

Earlier said the BJP's aim was to arrest Kejriwal and stop him from campaigning for Lok Sabha election. Arvind Kejriwal wrote a letter to the Enforcement Directorate in which he stated that, BJP's aim is to arrest him and to stop him from campaigning in Lok Sabha elections. ED has written that Arvind Kejriwal is not an accused, so why summons and arrest? Corrupt leaders go to BJP, and their cases are closed. We have not committed corrupt none of our leaders will join BJP,"



Reason behind the Enforcement Directorate summons

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a fourth summons to Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in the Delhi liquor scam case, scheduling his appearance on January 18th. This marks the latest development in an ongoing series of summons related to the liquor policy case. Chief Minister Kejriwal had previously been summoned for questioning on November 2nd, December 21st, and January 3rd, but he did not attend the interrogations on those occasions. The repeated summons have triggered speculation about whether Kejriwal will finally appear before the ED this time.