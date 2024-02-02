Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Skip ED Summons for 5th Time, Says AAP; Alleges Political Vendetta by Modi Govt

The ongoing political saga between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) took another contentious turn today as Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener, Arvind Kejriwal, once again failed to appear before the ED citing the summons as "unlawful". Aam Aadmi Party issued a strong statement that said, "We will comply with the lawful summons. PM Modi's aim is to arrest Arvind Kejriwal and topple the Delhi Government. We will not allow this to happen."

The ED on Wednesday issued a fresh and the fifth summons to Arvind Kejriwal after he skipped four earlier summonses issued by the federal agency over the last four months. Though the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) remained tight-lipped about whether the Delhi CM will appear before the probe agency, sources in the party said that he is likely to skip the summons this time too.

"Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before ED today as well. The party calls the summon "unlawful". We will comply with the lawful summon. PM Modi's aim is to arrest Arvind Kejriwal and topple the Delhi Government. We will not allow this to… pic.twitter.com/Y9cCIm0cNk — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2024

The AAP has maintained that its legal team is studying the summons issued to Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the excise policy linked money laundering case. Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to participate in a protest along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann outside the BJP headquarters today (February 2) against the alleged cheating in Chandigarh mayoral polls.

#WATCH | On Delhi CM skipping ED summon, BJP leader Harish Khurana says, "Once again Arvind Kejriwal has skipped ED summon. This is the fifth time that he has skipped ED summon. Arvind Kejriwal is calling it unlawful, so the question arises if the summon is illegal then why he… pic.twitter.com/9FT54cmf2B — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2024

On Delhi CM skipping ED summon, BJP leader Harish Khurana said, "Once again Arvind Kejriwal has skipped ED summon. This is the fifth time that he has skipped ED summon. Arvind Kejriwal is calling it unlawful, so the question arises if the summon is illegal then why he hasn't gone to court and got it quashed. It is just a tactic to show himself helpless..."