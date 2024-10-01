Delhi CM Atishi to Meet Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk at Bawana Police Station Today

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi will meet climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and others who has been detained by the Delhi Police at the city's border on Tuesday, October 1. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Atishi said that detainment of Wangchuk and other activists is "dictatorship" and she will meet them at Bawana police station at 1 pm today.

"Sonam Wangchuk and our 150 Ladakhi brothers and sisters were coming to Delhi peacefully. The police have stopped them. They have been imprisoned in Bawana police station since last night. Is it wrong for Ladakh to demand democratic rights? Is it wrong for satyagrahis to go to Gandhi Samadhi on 2 October?" Atishi in a post on X.

सोनम वांगचुक और हमारे 150 लद्दाखी भाई-बहन शांतिपूर्ण तरीक़े से दिल्ली आ रहे थे। उनको पुलिस ने रोक लिया है। कल रात से बवाना थाने में क़ैद हैं।



क्या लद्दाख के लोकतांत्रिक अधिकार माँगना ग़लत है? क्या 2 अक्तूबर को सत्याग्रहियों का गांधी समाधि जाना ग़लत है?



— Atishi (@AtishiAAP) October 1, 2024

Around 150 people from Ladakh including climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who had marched to the national capital demanding sixth schedule status for the Union Territory, were detained by the Delhi Police at Singhu border.

According to Delhi Police sources, the detained people, including Wangchuk, have taken to Alipur and other police stations along the city border.

Ladakh MP Haji Hanifa Jan and supporters of Sonam Wangchuk detained from the Singhu border and taken to Narela Police Station.

Ladakh MP Haji Hanifa Jan and supporters of Sonam Wangchuk were also detained today from the Singhu border and taken to Narela Police Station.

#WATCH | Delhi: On Activist Sonam Wangchuk's detention, Ladakh MP Haji Hanifa Jan says, "For the last three years, we have been raising our concerns in a very peaceful manner...several rounds of discussions were also held with the government...we hoped that the talks would… pic.twitter.com/gxQ2T6osGV — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2024

"For the last three years, we have been raising our concerns in a very peaceful manner...several rounds of discussions were also held with the government...we hoped that the talks would continue after the formation of the new government but it did not happen...We set out on foot from Leh under the banner of Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and Apex Body with the hope that we would present our views to the central government in the national capital and our concerns would be heard. But unfortunately, Sonam Wangchuk and his team were detained yesterday...We urge the government to provide us a place from where we can submit a memorandum to PM Modi or hold talks with the leadership to resolve this issue," Ladakh MP Haji Hanifa Jan.