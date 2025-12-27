Delhi CM lays foundation stone of Atal Garden in Delhi's Uttam Nagar

New Delhi, Dec 27 Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Saturday, laid the foundation stone of Atal Garden, to be developed along the Najafgarh drain in the Uttam Nagar Assembly constituency.

Coming up in a densely populated area, the garden aims to enhance green cover, reduce pollution and provide citizens with a safe, clean and well-planned public space equipped with modern civic amenities, an official statement said.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that Atal Garden would be developed as a 'lifeline' for the Uttam Nagar Assembly constituency.

The project will include facilities such as an amphitheatre, open gym, food court, Chhath ghats and seating arrangements for all age groups.

A 12-foot-tall statue of former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be installed in the garden, and indigenous species of trees will be planted to promote environmental sustainability, CM Gupta said.

The project is being implemented by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department.

The Chief Minister added that densely populated localities require large, well-organised and multi-purpose public spaces where families, children, youth and senior citizens can spend quality time, engage in recreational activities and adopt a healthy lifestyle.

She said that Atal Garden would provide swings for children, an open gym for youth, seating areas for senior citizens and a dedicated platform for social and cultural programmes.

The Chief Minister told that the concept of the park was finalised during an inspection of the Najafgarh drain, one of the largest drains flowing into the Yamuna.

She noted that due to long-standing neglect of water and sewerage systems, the condition of the drain had deteriorated significantly.

The present BJP government has taken a resolution for the comprehensive treatment and rejuvenation of the Najafgarh drain, CM Gupta said.

"During the site visit, a decision was taken to develop a large and well-equipped park along with roads on both sides of the drain, which will improve connectivity between several localities."

She also mentioned that work has commenced on the central verge beneath the Metro corridor from Uttam Nagar to Dwarka Mor.

Directing officials to ensure timely completion, the Chief Minister emphasised that the garden should be developed beyond public expectations and dedicated to citizens at the earliest.

She reiterated that the Delhi government's objective is to serve the people and work for their welfare.

BJP Member of Parliament Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Delhi Cabinet Minister Parvesh Singh Verma, MLA Pawan Sharma, Shyam Sharma, Sandeep Sehrawat, senior officials, other public representatives and a large number of local residents were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Delhi Cabinet Minister Parvesh Singh Verma said that no significant development works had been undertaken in Uttam Nagar by the previous Aam Aadmi Party government, while encroachments were rampant.

Local residents had long demanded a well-developed public park, he added.

He said that the present BJP government has initiated this project and work is progressing at a fast pace.

"Within the next four months, the area will be transformed into a major recreational destination with Chhath ghats, developed water bodies, modern walkways, green spaces, an amphitheatre, sports facilities, an open gym, a food court and public amenities."

The Atal Garden project aims to create a modern and inclusive community space for residents of the area, CM Gupta said.

"To enhance green cover, around 50 acres will be developed with lawns, and more than 6,000 saplings of indigenous species such as Amaltas, Neem, Siris, Gulmohar and Mango will be planted," she added.

The project also includes the construction of walking tracks, a public stage, public toilets and security guard rooms.

