Delhi: CM Rekha Gupta Announces Hybrid Classes for Students Up to Class 5 Amid Severe Pollution

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 3 measures have now been enforced due to severe air pollution levels in the national capital. In line with these guidelines, schools up to Class 5 will operate in a hybrid mode, offering both online and in-person attendance. The Directorate of Education (DoE) issued formal instructions following the directive of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). The order has been extended to all Government, Government-Aided, and Private Recognized Schools under DoE, NDMC, MCD, and the Delhi Cantonment Board. Schools have been instructed to notify parents and guardians without delay.

#WATCH | Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says, "GRAP 3 has been imposed and all the safety measures have also been taken. Schools upto class 5 will be conducted on hybrid mode- online and physical classes..." pic.twitter.com/a0sV6hn3Sx — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2025

The circular, issued by Director of Education Veditha Reddy, IAS, cites the rapid deterioration in air quality across Delhi-NCR, triggering Stage III (Severe) actions under GRAP. The Sub-Committee on GRAP recommended implementing stricter curbs immediately to prevent pollution from worsening further. These curbs are in addition to the measures already active under Stages I and II. The shift to hybrid learning is being emphasized as part of the precautionary steps to reduce children’s exposure to toxic air, particularly younger students who are considered more vulnerable to respiratory complications during high pollution periods.

Schools have been directed to adopt a combination of online and physical classes until further instructions are issued by the government. Institutions must ensure that parents are informed promptly so students can adjust to the new schedule. The decision comes as Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) remains in the ‘severe’ category, increasing concerns over public health and daily exposure to hazardous pollutants. Education and civic authorities have been urged to strictly enforce the guidelines and ensure smooth implementation. The order has now been circulated to all educational zones and boards concerned, emphasizing immediate compliance to safeguard children’s health.