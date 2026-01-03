Delhi CM Rekha Gupta orders free packed sugar for 65,883 Antyodaya families

New Delhi, Jan 3 Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has approved the free distribution of branded sugar packs to all beneficiaries under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY), an official said on Saturday.

The decision was taken by CM Gupta-chaired Delhi Cabinet meeting.

It is aimed to serve as a New Year gift from the Chief Minister for the poor and marginalised sections, the official said in a statement.

The scheme will be implemented from January 2026 to March 2027, covering a total period of 15 months, ensuring sustained support and enhanced food security for the most vulnerable sections.

Sharing details of the decision, Chief Minister Gupta said that under this initiative, all AAY beneficiaries in Delhi will be provided one kilogram of sugar per month, free of cost, in properly branded and standardised packets.

This initiative marks another concrete step in the Delhi government's pro-poor policies, ensuring both food security and access to quality supplies.

At present, sugar is distributed in loose form through fair price shops, which often leads to issues such as dust, moisture, contamination and short weighing.

The shift to one kg packaged and branded packets will ensure improved hygiene, safe storage, ease of handling and accurate measurement.

As per official estimates, 65,883 AAY families in Delhi will benefit from the scheme, with each eligible household receiving one kg of sugar per month.

Until the finalisation and approval of a new tender for branded packaging, distribution will continue under the existing system to ensure uninterrupted supply to beneficiaries.

Chief Minister Gupta said that the Delhi government is working in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has consistently placed the welfare of the poor at the centre of governance.

She added that the Delhi government remains committed to translating this vision into tangible outcomes through sustained efforts for the upliftment of the poor and disadvantaged.

The Chief Minister said that this commitment is reflected in initiatives such as affordable and nutritious meals through Atal Canteens, housing for economically weaker families, free ration, and accessible healthcare services.

The Delhi government firmly believes that no needy citizen should be deprived of basic necessities and essential public services.

