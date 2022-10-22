Delhi: Cop's daughter injures parking staff, case filed for rash driving

Delhi Police registered a case against a woman at the Saket Police Station for driving rashly and leaving one person injured.

"The woman is the daughter of a Delhi police officer," Police said.

A parking staff (35), working as a parking assistant in Saket Mall, filed a complaint against a woman after allegedly being hit by a rashly driven car in the Saket Police Station area.

As per reports, the incident pertains to October 16. The parking staff was handing over a car to the customer, and suddenly, a car came out of the parking and rammed over him, leaving him injured at around 9.35 PM. The injured person was rushed to the Max hospital, where he is under treatment.

"The injured person on Thursday filed a complaint against the woman for driving rashly and leaving him injured," officials said. Adding that later it was revealed the woman is the daughter of a Delhi Police officer.

After receiving a complaint, Delhi Police lodged an FIR against the woman.

The matter is under police investigation and further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

