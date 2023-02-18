Delhi: Cops nab dreaded criminal absconding in two murder cases

New Delhi, Feb 18 The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested a man who was absconding in two murder cases registered at Sangam Vihar and Ambedkar Nagar police stations, an official said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Amit aka Golu, a resident of Dakshinpuri.

Non-bailable warrants were issued against the accused in a murder case registered at the Ambedkar Nagar police station, said an official.

"Information was received by the police that Amit would come to his home following which a trap was laid that led to his arrest," said Ravindra Singh Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime).

On questioning, the accused revealed that he is an active member of the Om Shiv gang, and a close associate of Bunty, who is currently serving life sentence in Tihar Jail.

"He came in contact with gangster Shahrukh of Hashim Baba gang and they both along with five others killed a person named Sachin in Ambedkar Nagar in 2014. He was arrested in the case but during the Covid-19 pandemic, he got interim bail, following which he jumped the bail and did not turn up to face trial," Yadav said.

In 2021, Amit along with his six associates, attacked two persons with an intention to rob them and badly injured one of them in the act in the Sangam Vihar area.

"The injured person died during treatment. While four of his associates were arrested, Amit was evading arrest," said Yadav.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor