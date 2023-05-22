Delhi Court directs jail authorities to ensure safety of gangster Vijay Mann, in view of Tajpuria murder

New Delhi [India], May 22 : Delhi's Patiala House Court has directed jail authorities to ensure the complete security of Vijay Mann, a member of the Gogi Gang. The court has given the direction after considering his plea and in view of the murder of Tillu Tajpuria in Tihar Jail.

Special judge Shailendra Malik passed the direction after considering the submissions of the counsel and responses received from the jail authorities.

"Having considered the responses from the jail authorities as well as the 3rd Battalion and taking into consideration that apparently accused/applicant is considered to be a member of Jitender alias Gogi gang, in such a situation when it has been given the common experience that in past rival gang gangsters have tried to breach the law and order situation to kill the members of rival gang, therefore, such threat perception perceived by the accused/applicant cannot be taken lightly," Special Judge Malik said.

"In such a situation jail authorities as well as the 3rd Battalion is directed to ensure providing complete security to the accused/applicant, he directed on May 19.

"Even if the accused/applicant has never been provided high-risk facility, 3rd Battalion is directed to ensure that the accused/applicant should be brought separately in the van from the members of other gangs," the court ordered.

"However, it is being clarified that the accused/applicant can be brought in another van containing other UTPs but it must be ensured that other UTP must not be of other rival gang and there must be proper security and guard available at the time when he is to be physically produced in any of the court of law where the trial of accused/applicant is going on," the court clarified.

"Needless to mention that in this process, efforts should also be made for the appearance of the accused through VC if there are no specific orders from the court concerned," it added.

The court noted that said accused/applicant is stated to be a member of Gogi Gang and has potential threat perception during his court production from members of Neeraj Bawania, Tillu Tajpuriya, Cheenu Gang, Rohit Chaudhary Gang and Kaushal Chaudhary Gang.

The accused had sought protection/security at the time of his court production.

A response from DCP Battalion was also been called upon and the same was filed wherein it was stated that the accused/applicant has never been provided with any high security at any point in time.

It was also stated that above said 'UTP (accused/applicant) is being transported from jail to court and vice versa. However, separately from members of his rival gang and similarly in the lockup Kharja also, he is being kept in a separate cell.

It was further stated in response that the safety and security of the accused was reviewed by the Reserve Inspector 3rd Battalion. It is revealed that no information about any incidence of attack, violence, quarrel or extending of the threat of the said UTP.

He sought direction from authorities to increase his security in view of the recent incident in which Tillu Tajpuria was killed by the gang members of the rival Gogi Gang.

