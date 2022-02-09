Delhi Court dismisses bail plea of accused in terror case

A Delhi Court dismissed the bail petition of Abu Bakar, arrested by the special cell of Delhi Police last year for allegedly hatching conspiracy with operatives of a terror module to execute a series of terrorist attacks to create instability in the country.

Passing the order, Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana on Tuesday said it is rightly pointed out by the Additional Public Prosecutor that the order dated September 9, 2021 period for concluding investigation has already been extended till February 11, 2022. Therefore, evidently, the application for default bail is not maintainable and the same is dismissed.

Appearing for accused Abu Bakar, Advocate Sanawar Chaudhary, submitted that the accused is languishing in Judicial Custody since September 14, 2021 and undertakes not to tamper with the evidence, if any, or intimidate any witnesses related to the present case. The lawyer also submitted that the applicant/accused undertakes to cooperate with the police in the course of the investigation and to appear before the Investigation officer and this Court as and when required.

It is requested that bail be granted to the accused and the accused shall abide by all terms and conditions imposed by the Court, the lawyer argued.

Additional Public Prosecutor Irfan Ahmed appearing for Delhi Police had opposed the bail application arguing that a deeprooted conspiracy has been hatched by the terror module with its operatives in India to execute a series of terrorist attacks including Delhi to create instability in the country. It was further submitted that considering the gravity of the situation, amultiprolonged operation was launched and several teams were stationed at Mumbai in Maharashtra and Lucknow, Prayagraj, Rae Bareilly, Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh simultaneously and accordingly, on September 14, 2021 on the basis of intelligence gathered through human as well as technical nodes, simultaneous raids were carried out in different States.

According to Delhi Police, out of six arrested, two among them were trained in Pakistan recently. "We got inputs from the central agency that plans across the border are being made to execute terror activities in several cities in India," said Delhi Police.

According to Delhi Police, the arrested persons include Jaan Mohammad Seikh (47) of Maharashtra, Osama (22) alias Sami of Jamianagar, Delhi, Moolchand alias Lala (47) of Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, Zeeshan Qamar (28) of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Abu Bakar (23), Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh and Mohammad Amir Javed (31) of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

"Two of the arrested persons Osama and Zeeshan were first taken to Muscat by flight and from there, they reached Pakistan by boat and ship. They were kept at a farmhouse near Gwadar Port where they were provided training to make explosives and operating firearms including AK-47. The training was for around 15 days. After receiving the training they came back to India via Muscat. Reaching India they started working as sleeper cells," explained the Special Cell Commissioner.

Police also informed media that, the first team was managed by underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's brother Anees Ibrahim. This team was made for passing on and safekeeping firearms from across the border. Sameer and Lala were part of this underworld team. The second team was to arrange funding through Hawala.

One of the arrested persons was given the role to identify cities and locations during the festive season especially Navratra and Ramleela so that IED and bombs can be exploded."

Delhi Police said high-end imported weapons, Italian pistols firearms, ammunition and explosives were recovered from the arrested persons.

The arrested persons were likely to target the states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. The arrested suspects were planning to carry out targeted killings and blasts across the country, said Delhi Police.

( With inputs from ANI )

