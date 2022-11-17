Delhi Court extends police custody of Aftab Poonawala by 5 days in Shraddha Walkar case

Aftab Poonawala, accused in the Shraddha murder case, appeared in the Delhi court through video conferencing on Thursday (November 17) evening. In view of the security and sensitivity of the case, the application for the production of accused Aftab Poonawalla was approved through video conferencing. The court has extended the police remand of Aftab by 5 days. The police had asked for Aftab’s remand for 10 days.

Hearing has also been held on the application of Delhi Police for Aftab’s narco test. Aftab has given consent for the narco test. Earlier, regarding the production, the police had said that bringing him to the court could harm him because some people, angry with the murder of Shraddha Walker, could beat him up inside the courtroom or in the court premises. A large group of lawyers were heard outside the courtroom shouting “Hang him, hang him”. Aftab Poonawala had murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walker in the month of May last.