Delhi Court grants bail to man allegedly involved in duping Vaishno Devi pilgrims

New Delhi, June 21 A Delhi Court has granted bail to a man who allegedly facilitated a fake website racket that was duping people on the pretext of providing them helicopter service to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra.

Special vacation judge Sanjay Khanagwal of Patiala House Court on Monday allowed the bail application of one Pappu Singh on furnishing bail bonds of Rs 25,000 with one surety in the like amount after hearing the submissions.

As per the present case, complainant Deepak Sethi alleged that he was cheated by some online fraudsters on the pretext of booking helicopter tickets for visiting Mata Vaishno Devi shrine and a payment of Rs 5,100 was transferred into the account of one Babita Shah.

The accused provided the bank account number of Babita Shah.

The public prosecutor strongly opposed the bail application on the ground that the investigation, in this case, was going on and 1-2 complaints of similar nature had been received. It was also apprised before the court that his involvement in other complaints has not surfaced and his involvement in providing details of one account could be linked so far. On being enquired from the Investigating Officer, it was submitted that other than the disclosure statement no evidence was collected against the accused and he was not involved in any other criminal case.

The accused was already in custody for the last one month, it was informed in the court.

"In these circumstances, no purpose would be served by keeping the accused behind the bar," the court said in the order.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor