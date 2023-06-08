Delhi court refuses anticipatory bail to int'l fake permanent residency card racket accused

New Delhi [India], June 8 : A Delhi Court has recently refused to grant anticipatory bail to a man accused in an international fake Permanent Residency (PR) racket. This racket came to light when a person was deported from Turkey. Turkish Authorities apprehended him while he was trying to go to Italy on a fake PR Card.

Special judge Shailendra Malik of Patiala House Court on Tuesday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Kulvinder Singh. The court denied relief after noting that one of the accused Ali alias Suryaveer is absconding. He is accused of giving a fake PR card to Kuldeep Singh in Baku, Azerbaijan and a payment of Rs. Five lahks was paid to his friend.

Advocate Rishab Jain, counsel for Kulvinder Singh, submitted that the main accused Kuldeep Singh has been granted regular bail in the matter. Another accused Gurpreet Singh has already been granted anticipatory bail on June 2 by the court, the bail plea said.

The judge said, "I find that case of accused/applicant is different than case of Gurpreet Singh as there is direct evidence of his inculpability in the entire racket of sending main accused Kuldeep Singh to Italy on the basis of fake documents as well as by taking huge amount of money from him.

The court observed, "There is evidence also showing that some amount has been credited in the account of Ali alias Suryaveer Singh besides call CDR connectivity."

In such circumstances when accomplice of accused, namely Ali is absconding, I find that submissions of State that custodial interrogation of the accused is required and case is not being mere a case of cheating rather involving offences of forgery etc. which is punishable for more than 07 years, the judge said.

As per the reply filed by Delhi Police, Kuldeep Singh was allegedly deported from Turkey to India on April 23, 2023, and arrested on IGI Airport.

It was found in the investigation that said traveller travelled to Azerbaijan on the strength of a tourist visa intended to travel to Europe.

Later he allegedly acquired a fake PR card (PERMESSO DI SOGGIORNO), for an onward journey to Italy. Turkey authorities finding the said Italian PR card to be fake deported the traveler to India.

While opposing the anticipatory bail plea it was submitted by the Additional public prosecutor (APP) that it has already come in the investigation that accused Kulvinder Singh was the agent along with Goldy of Gurdaspur who took Rs.12.5 lakhs from the main accused Kuldeep Singh on the pretext of sending him to Italy.

Kuldeep was earlier sent to Baku, Azerbaijan via Dubai. In Baku, main accused Kuldeep Singh met with another agent namely Ali alias Suryaveer Singh who took Rs.5 lakhs from him for providing a fake PR card to Italy.

It is submitted by the APP that Rs.3 lakhs were paid by a friend of Kuldeep Sigh namely Rajneesh Saini in the account of Ali. Addl. PP also submitted that said Ali alias Suryaveer Singh is absconding and therefore custodial interrogation of the accused/applicant is required.

The court rejected the submissions made by counsel for accused and said that accused is not the actual gainer of any amount, does not sustain in the facts of the present case when there is direct evidence against the accused/applicant.

Moreover, it came in the investigation that accomplice of accused/applicant is still absconding. In such circumstances, I find that such arguments do not sustain. Therefore, no case is made out for grant of bail, ASJ Malik said in the order of June 6.

