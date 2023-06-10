Delhi court rejects bail plea of Anubrata Mondal's CA in cattle smuggling case

New Delhi, June 10 A Delhi court on Saturday rejected the bail application of Manish Kothari, the chartered accountant of Trinamool Congress strongman Anubrata Mondal, in connection to the alleged multi-crore cattle smuggling scam in West Bengal.

Challenging the trial court's order denying him default bail in the case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), a plea by Mondal, who is also in judicial custody, is listed before the Delhi High Court for hearing on July 4.

In Kothari's case, Special Judge Raghubir Singh denied him bail stating that the circumstances were not appropriate for granting him release.

Kothari had applied for bail, arguing that his custody is now unnecessary in the case, in which the ED has alleged that the accused assisted Mondal in funneling money obtained from cattle smuggling operations through shell companies.

Meanwhile, Mondal had moved the high court on January 31 challenging Rouse Avenue Court's order dated January 24 denying him bail, finding 'no reason' to grant it to him.

