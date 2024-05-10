Delhi Crime: Man Arrested for Kidnapping and Sexually Harassing 8-Year-Old Girl; Rescued Within 24 Hours

A 28-year-old man was arrested by Delhi Police for kidnapping and sexually harassing a minor girl in South Delhi. The accused is a resident of Mehrauli on May 6 at 3 PM, a PCR call was received regarding the kidnapping of an 8-year-old girl at Kotla Mubarakpur police station.

Based on the family’s complaint, police immediately rushed to the spot, an FIR was lodged under section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code, and an investigation was initiated. “The family members and relatives of the girl were questioned thoroughly. The teams started working on all aspects. We got vital clues from the place of occurrence through analysis of CCTV footage as the suspect was spotted moving in the area,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Ankit Chauhan said, reported news agency PTI.

#WATCH | A man in Delhi has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and sexually harassing an eight-year-old girl. A case vide FIR No. 172/2024 u/s 363 IPC was registered and the investigation was taken up.



He said police scanned CCTV Cameras in Bapu Park, Uday Chand Marg, Kotla Mubarakpur, Gurudwara road, South Extension -1, Pilanji village, and other places. The accused was spotted coming from the South Extension -1 bus stop.

“We checked more CCTV footage of DTC buses to identify the accused. The details of the kidnapped girl were uploaded on ZIPNET (the networking system of police of adjoining states),” he said. The police arrested the accused from the slum area of Andheria Mod on Tuesday, and the girl was rescued, DCP said. “During interrogation, accused revealed that he crafts small toys of glass and had come to Kotla to collect glass where he noticed the girl playing and he kidnapped her,” DCP said.