Delhi Deputy CM, Manish Sisodia arrested by CBI

The CBI on Sunday evening arrested Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22 after nearly eight hours of questioning during which his answers were not found satisfactory, officials said. Sisodia arrived at the CBI headquarters around 11.12am for the second round of questioning, they said.

Before joining the probe, he went to Rajghat along with other party leaders, Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bhardwaj, to offer prayers. Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said he would "fully cooperate" with the CBI. Taking to Twitter ahead of his questioning in the case, Sisodia said he does not care if he is "jailed" for a few months. Though Sisodia was summoned last Sunday, he sought deferment of his questioning citing preparations for the Delhi budget. The senior AAP leader also holds the finance portfolio in the Delhi government.