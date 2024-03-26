Delhi Excise Policy Case: BRS Leader K Kavitha Sent to Judicial Custody Till April 9

A Delhi court Tuesday sent BRS leader K Kavitha to judicial custody till April 9 as the Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s custody came to an end. ED sought an extension of Kavitha’s custody to question her along with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The central probe agency arrested the 46-year-old leader on March 15.

Kavitha’s lawyers, meanwhile sought her interim bail on grounds of her minor child’s examination.

Kavitha is the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao. ED alleged that Kavitha was a key member of the 'South Group' that has been accused of paying the AAP kickbacks of ₹100 crore in return for a big share of liquor licences in the national capital. She was arrested on 15 March after a search operation was conducted at her residence.According to the ED, Kavitha along with others allegedly conspired with the top leaders of the AAP including the recently arrested Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia to get favours in the Delhi Excise policy formulation and implementation. So far, a total of 16 people including Kejriwal, Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and Vijay Nair from AAP have been arrested.